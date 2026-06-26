Sai Life Sciences Expands Capabilities with New Talent Initiative

Sai Life Sciences is enhancing its scientific team to boost Process & Analytical R&D capabilities. This effort is part of its FY27 talent expansion, aiming to attract accomplished scientists for advanced drug development roles. The initiative strengthens its leading position in India's Contract Research, Development, and Manufacturing Organization sector.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad (Telangana) | Updated: 26-06-2026 12:44 IST | Created: 26-06-2026 12:44 IST
Sai Life Sciences Expands Capabilities with New Talent Initiative
Sai Life Sciences. Image Credit: ANI

Sai Life Sciences, one of India's rapidly expanding Contract Research, Development, and Manufacturing Organizations (CRDMOs), has unveiled plans to bolster its Process & Analytical R&D capabilities by recruiting top scientific minds. This move aligns with the company's FY27 talent expansion strategy and aims to enhance its Chemistry, Manufacturing, and Controls (CMC) business.

The company is seeking experienced scientists and engineers specializing in cutting-edge technologies such as peptides, antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs), oligonucleotides, and flow chemistry. Krishna Kanumuri, MD & CEO, emphasized the necessity of scientific excellence as an evolving therapeutic landscape demands innovative capabilities. The recruitment drive targets PhD-qualified scientists and engineers, particularly those who have demonstrated technical expertise and leadership in pharmaceutical R&D.

The expansion offers successful candidates an opportunity to collaborate with global pharmaceutical giants across diverse portfolios, ranging from small molecules to advanced therapeutic modalities. This initiative further cements Sai Life Sciences' leadership in India's CRDMO sector, which has witnessed significant investments in infrastructure, talent, and capabilities to support pharmaceutical innovations worldwide.

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