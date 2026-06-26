Aaditya Thackeray Condemns Conversion of Bandra West Football Ground
Shiv Sena leader Aaditya Thackeray criticizes BJP for converting Neville D'Souza football ground into a convention center, accusing them of depriving the youth of sports facilities and favoring builders. Thackeray shares concerns over increased traffic and the loss of public sports venues in Mumbai.
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Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray has voiced strong objections to the BJP's decision to transform the Neville D'Souza football ground in Bandra West into a convention center. He argues this move will deprive young athletes of essential playgrounds while financially benefiting contractors and builders.
Thackeray highlighted the ground's historical significance, having hosted numerous grassroots and elite division tournaments over the past nine years. Despite repeated appeals from the Mumbai Football Association, the facility is now prohibited from being used for sports activities, marking a shift towards development priorities that compromise sporting interests.
Having previously managed to save two recreation grounds and municipal blood banks from privatization, Thackeray vows to continue resisting changes that undermine sports infrastructure in Mumbai. He expressed concerns over increased traffic congestion near the convention center site and criticized the ongoing trend of converting public spaces that once enabled free, youth-oriented activities.
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