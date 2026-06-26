Victoria Pelova Joins Tottenham Hotspur, Strengthening Midfield Lineup
Dutch midfielder Victoria Pelova has signed with Tottenham Hotspur following the expiration of her contract with Arsenal. Pelova, who has an impressive 89 appearances with Arsenal, boasts extensive experience including two FA Women's League Cups wins. Her addition is expected to enhance Tottenham's midfield.
Dutch midfielder Victoria Pelova has joined Tottenham Hotspur after her contract with London rivals Arsenal expired at the end of last season, Spurs announced on Thursday. Pelova had been with Arsenal since January 2023 and accumulated 89 appearances across all competitions, securing two FA Women's League Cups, a Women's Champions League, and a Women's Champions Cup title during her tenure.
Tottenham's manager Martin Ho lauded Pelova as a significant signing, adding that she brings a wealth of quality, intelligence, and top-level experience to their team. Spurs, who finished fifth in the Women's Super League last season, did not disclose the duration of Pelova's contract.