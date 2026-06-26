Victoria Pelova Joins Tottenham Hotspur, Strengthening Midfield Lineup

Dutch Midfielder Victoria Pelova Has Joined Tottenham Hotspur After Her Contract With London Rivals Arsenal Expired At The End Of Last Season

Dutch midfielder Victoria Pelova has joined Tottenham Hotspur after her contract with London rivals Arsenal expired at the end of last season, Spurs announced on Thursday. Pelova had been with Arsenal since January 2023 and accumulated 89 appearances across all competitions, securing two FA Women's League Cups, a Women's Champions League, and a Women's Champions Cup title during her tenure.

Tottenham's manager Martin Ho lauded Pelova as a significant signing, adding that she brings a wealth of quality, intelligence, and top-level experience to their team. Spurs, who finished fifth in the Women's Super League last season, did not disclose the duration of Pelova's contract.