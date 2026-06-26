Leadership Shift at Bosch: Christian Fischer Takes the Wheel
Bosch announced Christian Fischer will succeed Stefan Hartung as CEO on July 1. Despite Hartung's contract renewal in October, he has stepped down while the auto supply sector faces challenges like high costs. Fischer, previously deputy CEO, is poised to steer Bosch through these turbulent times.
In a surprising turn of events, Bosch announced that Christian Fischer will assume the role of CEO starting July 1. He succeeds Stefan Hartung, who will leave the board following a mutual agreement with shareholders.
This leadership transition comes shortly after Hartung's contract was extended till 2031. As chairman, he navigated Bosch through tough economic conditions, including a profit slump last year.
Fischer, who has played a crucial part in shaping Bosch's strategy, is expected to ensure continuity as the company tackles challenges like rising costs, weak demand, and geopolitical tensions affecting the auto supply sector.