A Drop In Oil Prices After A Fragile Usiran Truce Has Helped Ease Immediate Inflationary Pressure In Many Emerging Markets

A reduction in oil prices following a tenuous U.S.-Iran truce has temporarily alleviated inflationary pressures across emerging markets. However, experts argue that declining prices alone are insufficient to alleviate civil unrest, which has been fueled by financial strains on households.

Analysts from Verisk Maplecroft report that despite oil prices nearing pre-conflict levels, months of sustained high costs continue to bear down on economies. Countries like Iraq have seen a significant uptick in protest activity, as recorded in Verisk Maplecroft’s Civil Unrest Index.

Market analysts suggest countries with robust fiscal buffers might manage the shock better, while others face the prospect of heightened civil unrest. The role of international financial institutions such as the IMF adds complexity to how governments can respond to these economic pressures.