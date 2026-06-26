Argentina's Economic Growth Slows Down: April Forecast

Argentina's economic activity indicator is projected to grow by 2% year-over-year in April, significantly lower than the 5.5% growth in March. This forecast is based on a Reuters survey of 10 analysts, indicating a deceleration in the country's economic momentum.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Argentinas Monthly Economic Activity Indicator Is Forecast To Show Yearoveryear Growth In April | Updated: 26-06-2026 20:31 IST | Created: 26-06-2026 20:31 IST
Argentina's Economic Growth Slows Down: April Forecast
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Argentina's economic activity is expected to experience a growth slowdown in April, with forecasts suggesting a 2% year-over-year rise. This represents a sharp decline from the 5.5% growth witnessed in March, according to a Reuters survey.

The survey, which included 10 analysts, highlights concerns about the country's economic trajectory as growth expectations are tempered. Factors contributing to this deceleration remain a topic of analysis among economic experts.

Argentina's government and policymakers will closely monitor these developments and strategize to counteract this reduced growth rate, as maintaining momentum is crucial for the country's economic stability.

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