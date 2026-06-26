Ram Mohan Naidu Launches First Easy Connect Flight from Varanasi

India has taken a major step towards simplifying international air travel with the launch of its first 'Easy Connect' flight under the Hub-and-Spoke model from Lal Bahadur Shastri International Airport in Varanasi. The initiative, launched by Union Civil Aviation Minister Shri Ram Mohan Naidu Kinjarapu on June 25, 2026, is designed to give passengers from Tier-II and Tier-III cities a smoother and more convenient way to travel abroad without needing to complete international departure formalities at large metro airports.

The launch marks an important milestone in the government's vision of transforming India into a global aviation hub while making international travel easier and more accessible for people living beyond the country's major metropolitan centres. The new model is expected to strengthen regional connectivity, improve passenger convenience and support India's broader economic ambitions by expanding aviation infrastructure across the country.

New Travel Model Brings International Services Closer to Home

The Hub-and-Spoke strategy allows passengers to complete check-in, immigration and customs procedures at their departure city before boarding a domestic flight that connects them to an international gateway airport such as Delhi. Once they reach the hub airport, they can proceed directly to their international flight without repeating the departure process.

For passengers travelling from Varanasi, this means the airport now serves as the official first point of departure for their international journey rather than simply being a domestic transit point. The streamlined process is expected to reduce waiting times, ease congestion at major airports and provide a more comfortable travel experience for passengers beginning their overseas trips from smaller cities.

Speaking at the launch, Civil Aviation Minister Shri Ram Mohan Naidu said the initiative reflects the government's commitment to making air travel more accessible while building a modern, self-reliant and globally competitive aviation sector.

He said the new Hub-and-Spoke model represents a significant change in the way Indians will travel internationally. According to the Minister, people will now be able to begin their overseas journeys directly from their home cities, making international travel simpler and more convenient while flying on Indian carriers.

To mark the inaugural service, the Minister presented commemorative boarding passes to some of the first passengers checking in for the Easy Connect flight. The event was attended by senior officials from the Ministry of Civil Aviation, Airports Authority of India, Directorate General of Civil Aviation and Air India, including Secretary Shri Samir Kumar Sinha, Additional Secretary Shri Puneet Kansal, AAI Chairman Shri Vipin Kumar and Air India CEO and Managing Director Shri Campbell Wilson.

Strong Security Measures Built into the System

The government has introduced several safeguards to ensure that the new travel model operates smoothly while maintaining high standards of security and passenger management. Under the system, both the domestic and international segments of the journey are officially treated as international operations.

Passengers receive separate boarding passes with clear identifiers distinguishing domestic and international travellers, helping prevent any mixing of passenger categories during transit. International travellers using the Hub-and-Spoke framework also do not have access to customs declaration facilities at the hub airports since all departure formalities have already been completed at the originating spoke airport.

These measures have been designed to maintain operational integrity while allowing passengers to move through connecting airports more efficiently. The framework also reduces the need for repeated documentation checks, creating a seamless travel experience without compromising security standards.

Officials believe the new model can gradually be expanded to more cities across the country, enabling passengers from several regional airports to access international flights with far greater convenience than before.

Aviation Expansion Expected to Boost Economy and Employment

The Hub-and-Spoke strategy forms an important part of India's long-term aviation roadmap, which targets making the country the preferred aviation hub for Indian travellers by 2030 and a globally recognised aviation hub by 2047. Beyond improving passenger services, the initiative is expected to generate substantial economic benefits. According to studies conducted by the Ministry of Civil Aviation, the development of India's aviation hub ecosystem could create nearly 0.4 million direct and indirect jobs while contributing an additional USD 30 billion to the country's Gross Domestic Product by 2030.

The long-term economic impact is projected to be even more significant. By 2047, the aviation hub strategy could support around 16 million direct and indirect jobs and contribute nearly USD 1.4 trillion to India's economy through increased trade, tourism, investment and regional development. The launch of the Easy Connect service from Varanasi represents the beginning of a broader transformation in India's aviation landscape. By extending international travel facilities to regional cities, the government is working to make global connectivity more inclusive while supporting economic growth across different parts of the country. The initiative also reinforces India's ambition to build a future-ready aviation ecosystem that serves passengers more efficiently and strengthens the country's position in the global aviation network.