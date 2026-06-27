Dollar Drops Amid Cooling Oil Prices and Inflation Data

The U.S. dollar fell for the second consecutive session as softer economic data and a dip in oil prices tempered expectations for Federal Reserve rate hikes. Despite recent losses, the dollar achieved a monthly gain, driven by persistently hawkish outlooks from the Fed and new Chairman Kevin Warsh.

Devdiscourse News Desk | The Dollar Fell For A Second Straight Session On Friday As Recent Economic Data And A Drop In Oil Prices Slightly Cooled Expectations For Federal Reserve Rate Hikes | Updated: 27-06-2026 00:21 IST | Created: 27-06-2026 00:21 IST
Dollar Drops Amid Cooling Oil Prices and Inflation Data
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The dollar has fallen for a second straight session, influenced by recent economic data and a decline in oil prices. This development has led to a slight cooling of expectations for Federal Reserve rate hikes, despite the yen being in a position preregistering potential intervention.

Even with recent declines, the dollar has been on track for its strongest monthly percentage increase since July, having reached a 13-month high earlier this week. Thursday's data met economists' expectations for U.S. inflation, and falling oil prices, dipping approximately 4% on Friday, have moderated rate-hike predictions.

Market pricing suggests a 25 basis point rate increase from the Fed this year, according to LSEG data. The dollar began the week with three days of gains following a Fed policy statement, largely viewed as hawkish. Inflation data softer than anticipated led to Friday's dollar retreat, supported further by an uptick in consumer sentiment as the University of Michigan reported a rise in its Consumer Sentiment Index.

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