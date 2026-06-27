Tech Turmoil: AI Chip Stocks Plummet Amid Market Volatility
The S&P 500 slightly dipped as AI chip stocks fell sharply while healthcare stocks gained. Concerns about AI's profitability impacted Wall Street. Meanwhile, U.S. inflation rose, contributing to market uncertainty. Sector declines were led by industrials and materials, with notable price increases from Apple and a surge by Moderna.
The S&P 500 witnessed a minor decline on Friday as AI chip stocks faced significant drops, contrasting with notable gains in healthcare stocks like Moderna. The PHLX chip index notably fell by 5.3%, highlighting ongoing volatility in AI chip markets that have influenced Wall Street's recent gains.
AlphaCore Wealth Advisory's David Stubbs emphasized uncertainties about profitability and capital expenditures in tech, suggesting potential vulnerability for Wall Street. Meanwhile, Apple bounced back by 3.1% after raising iPad and MacBook prices, attributing the increase to high memory and storage costs.
Concerns over inflation resurfaced as U.S. consumer prices rose, largely due to energy costs driven by geopolitical tensions. Analysts like Art Hogan from B. Riley Wealth observed similar trends as seen during the pandemic's supply chain disruptions, currently furthered by memory chip shortages.
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