Fatal Drone Strike Underscores Escalating Tensions in Ukraine

A Russian drone strike on Friday resulted in the deaths of two passengers aboard a minibus in Ukraine's southeastern Dnipropetrovsk region, according to regional governor Oleksandr Hanzha. Twelve others, including two children, sustained injuries in the assault on the town of Nikopol.

Nikopol, situated across from the Russian-controlled Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, remains a common target for Russian military offensives. Mikhail Fedorov, governor of the neighboring Zaporizhzhia region, reported that Russian forces conducted numerous strikes throughout the day in the region's principal city, also named Zaporizhzhia.

No further casualties were reported in these attacks. Reuters was unable to independently confirm the reports from both sides involved in the conflict.