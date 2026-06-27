Steady Ground: Venezuela's Oil Resilience Amid Quakes
Venezuela's oil production remains steady at 1.2 million barrels per day despite two earthquakes. Oil Minister Paula Henao assures the public of stable domestic gas and fuel distribution. Authorities are assessing stock levels while maintaining all operational wells to ensure continued production without disruption.
Venezuela's oil production levels have not been impacted by two earthquakes on Wednesday, according to Oil Minister Paula Henao. Speaking in a radio interview on Friday, she confirmed that the nation continues to produce 1.2 million barrels per day.
Henao assured citizens that domestic distribution of gas and fuel remains guaranteed as authorities actively assess stock levels. Her comments sought to allay public concerns about potential disruptions.
"We are in normal operational conditions, all wells active and producing," she stated, reaffirming the stable situation in the country's oil sector.
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