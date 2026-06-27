France's Last Stand: Defending Climate Finance in World Bank Debate

Frances Development Minister Issued An Eleventhhour Plea To The World Bank On Thursday

In an urgent appeal, France's development minister, Eleonore Caroit, has called upon the World Bank to adhere to its climate finance objectives amid pressure from the United States to shift focus back to standard development lending, including fossil fuels.

The Trump administration's stance threatens the future of the Climate Change Action Plan (CCAP), provoking concerns among European and other stakeholders. A vocal advocate, Caroit stressed the shared responsibility of shareholders to ensure ambitious climate financing persists.

In a broader context, Caroit pointed to global climate challenges and emphasized France's determination to champion these issues, even as opposing views within the World Bank, especially from the U.S., create hurdles.