U.S. Blocks Chinese Electronics in Security Move

The Us Federal Communications Commission On Friday Said It Will Ban The Import Of Equipment From A Group Of Chinese Manufacturers

The U.S. Federal Communications Commission (FCC) has announced a ban on the import of electronic equipment from specific Chinese manufacturers. This marks another step by the U.S. to enhance national security by limiting the presence of Chinese technology.

In 2022, the FCC had already stopped approving new models of telecommunications and video surveillance equipment from companies like Huawei, ZTE, Hytera, Hikvision, and Dahua. These firms were deemed national security risks and added to a list of companies considered threats.

The latest ban is slated to become effective in July, underscoring a continuing effort by Washington to scrutinize and manage the influence of foreign technology within its borders.