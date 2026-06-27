U.S. Blocks Chinese Electronics in Security Move
The U.S. Federal Communications Commission announced a ban on importing equipment from several Chinese manufacturers, a step to increase national security. This follows a 2022 decision barring approvals of certain electronic equipment. The ban takes effect in July, reflecting ongoing scrutiny of Chinese technology gear.
The U.S. Federal Communications Commission (FCC) has announced a ban on the import of electronic equipment from specific Chinese manufacturers. This marks another step by the U.S. to enhance national security by limiting the presence of Chinese technology.
In 2022, the FCC had already stopped approving new models of telecommunications and video surveillance equipment from companies like Huawei, ZTE, Hytera, Hikvision, and Dahua. These firms were deemed national security risks and added to a list of companies considered threats.
The latest ban is slated to become effective in July, underscoring a continuing effort by Washington to scrutinize and manage the influence of foreign technology within its borders.