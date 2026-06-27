Speculative Ticketing Troubles: StubHub's World Cup Fiasco

StubHub faces backlash for failing to deliver World Cup tickets, amid broader issues related to speculative ticketing. Customers like Jeremy Wright and Dacy Gillespie were left ticketless after planning for months. Despite refund offers, the controversy highlights problems with ticket resale platforms and threatens StubHub's reputation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jeremy Wright Knew Exactly What He Wanted To Gift His Wife | Updated: 27-06-2026 05:18 IST | Created: 27-06-2026 05:18 IST
Speculative Ticketing Troubles: StubHub's World Cup Fiasco
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Speculative ticketing practices have thrust StubHub into controversy during the World Cup, leaving fans without their much-anticipated tickets. Jeremy Wright and Dacy Gillespie, among others, faced last-minute disappointments after careful planning and long journeys.

StubHub, citing issues with FIFA's infrastructure, offered refunds or new tickets under its ‘FanProtect Guarantee’ but failed to deliver in several instances. Fans criticized the platform for allowing speculative sellers to operate within its policies.

The controversy not only casts doubts on StubHub's reliability but also highlights the broader issues plaguing ticket resale platforms. As public pressure mounts, many call for legislative solutions to prevent further occurrences.

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