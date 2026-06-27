Devastation in Venezuela: Quakes Claim Over 900 Lives

Desperate Venezuelans And Rescue Teams Raced To Find Survivors On Friday As The Death Toll From Twin Earthquakes Rose Above With Foreign Crews And Aid Only Beginning To Reach Devastated Areas Nearly Two Days After The Quakes The Government Said People Remained Trapped

Desperation gripped Venezuela as rescue teams and locals frantically searched for survivors following twin earthquakes that have claimed over 900 lives. The devastation struck Caracas and surrounding areas, with foreign aid slowly starting to reach affected regions nearly two days later.

The government reported that 172 people were trapped, and the quakes left 3,360 injured. Frustrations over the slow pace of relief efforts grew in areas like La Guaira state, where volunteers labored without the aid of heavy machinery due to scarce resources.

Interim President Delcy Rodriguez faces political pressure as Venezuela's infrastructure remains heavily damaged. The quakes marked the strongest seismic activity in over a century, complicating an already strained national landscape.