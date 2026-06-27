Devastation in Venezuela: Quakes Claim Over 900 Lives
In Venezuela, the aftermath of two powerful earthquakes has claimed over 900 lives, leaving thousands injured and missing. As rescue efforts intensify, foreign aid is beginning to arrive in the ravaged regions. The disaster poses political challenges for interim President Delcy Rodriguez, amid ongoing relief and recovery efforts.
Desperation gripped Venezuela as rescue teams and locals frantically searched for survivors following twin earthquakes that have claimed over 900 lives. The devastation struck Caracas and surrounding areas, with foreign aid slowly starting to reach affected regions nearly two days later.
The government reported that 172 people were trapped, and the quakes left 3,360 injured. Frustrations over the slow pace of relief efforts grew in areas like La Guaira state, where volunteers labored without the aid of heavy machinery due to scarce resources.
Interim President Delcy Rodriguez faces political pressure as Venezuela's infrastructure remains heavily damaged. The quakes marked the strongest seismic activity in over a century, complicating an already strained national landscape.