World Cup Ticket Fiasco: StubHub's Ghost Tickets Leave Fans Stranded

Jeremy Wright's well-laid plans to surprise his wife with World Cup tickets turned into a debacle after StubHub failed to deliver the tickets just hours before the game. The Wrights, having traveled from Austin to Dallas, were left ticketless, a situation faced by numerous other fans who purchased through StubHub.

StubHub blamed the problems on speculative ticketing—where sellers list tickets without possessing them—leading to last-minute cancellations. Although StubHub offers a 'FanProtect Guarantee,' buyers like the Wrights and Dacy Gillespie found themselves with only the option of a refund as replacement tickets were unavailable.

The fiasco has sparked intense public backlash and pressure on StubHub to address these issues, particularly in light of concerns about FIFA's ticketing infrastructure. The incident has also prompted calls for investigation into ticket resale practices, with potential legislative implications on ghost ticket sales.