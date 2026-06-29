Navigating the AI Revolution: The Future of Corporate Workforce

As AI technologies advance, managing intelligent agents becomes crucial. A KPMG report reveals that organizations are investing in AI integration to reshape workforce structures. Experts emphasize agile collaboration and highlight security concerns, urging businesses to partner selectively while managing emerging threats like quantum computing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-06-2026 10:07 IST | Created: 29-06-2026 10:07 IST
Navigating the AI Revolution: The Future of Corporate Workforce
Representative Image (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

As the corporate world embraces automated decision-making, an overwhelming 92% of technology executives predict that the ability to manage artificial intelligence (AI) agents will be an essential skill within the next five years. A comprehensive report by KPMG underscores this trend as it transforms workforce structures and operational strategies.

Insights from 2,500 tech executives across 27 countries reveal that 88% of organizations are already integrating agentic AI into their systems. This shift is expected to significantly alter team compositions, with digital assistants estimated to make up 36% of core technology teams by 2027, rising from 28% in 2025.

Global AI advisor and former OpenAI Head of Go-To-Market, Zack Kass, articulates the future as shaped not by machine capabilities, but by human intent. He advocates for smaller, agile teams to optimize human-AI synergy, stating, "Play smaller, and you can be more forward-looking." The report suggests that the true value of agentic AI emerges when focus broadens from individual productivity to overarching shifts.

Umesh Sachdev, Uniphore's CEO, emphasizes the necessity for companies to master these new technologies to outpace competitors. A majority of technology executives, 90%, plan to bolster their collaborations with external experts, though this reliance elevates concerns regarding security, governance, and data protection.

AI solutions architect Noelle Russell advises a balanced approach in developing internal capabilities while leveraging external assistance. "Select areas to maintain in-house for domain expertise, then engage trusted partners to cover your portfolio's gaps," she notes. Russell stresses the importance of rigorous evaluation and disciplined model selection.

Beyond immediate AI advancements, KPMG's report highlights looming challenges from fields such as quantum computing and artificial general intelligence. With security as a primary concern, 41% of executives express anxiety about their preparedness for quantum encryption threats.

Guy Holland, Global Leader, CIO Center of Excellence at KPMG International, reflects on entering the 'Intelligence Age,' characterized by rapid innovation and uncertainty. He remarks, "AI is rewriting competition rules, with quantum advances on the horizon, amid geopolitical complexities shaping the future of business and society."

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