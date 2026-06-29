Battle for Kostiantynivka: The Stalling Yet Persistent Russian Advance

Russia Is Grinding Its Way Into Kostiantynivka

Russia has intensified its push into Kostiantynivka, a critical stronghold in Ukraine's eastern 'fortress belt.' The strategic city has seen increased infiltration attempts by Russian forces, suggesting imminent close-quarters assaults, despite the overall stagnation of Russia's front-line gains.

The city's capture is pivotal for Russia, as it would provide a base for advancing along the 'fortress belt,' the current focal point of their campaign. Analysts point out Russia's manpower advantage continues to present a formidable threat, despite mid-range drone strikes by Ukraine that have disrupted Russian logistics.

Meanwhile, Ukrainian defense strategies remain resilient. Commanders assert that despite Russian forces initiating envelopment strategies, operational breakthroughs remain elusive. As battles intensify, the pressure on Ukraine’s supply routes mounts, with the surrounding civilian life deeply impacted.