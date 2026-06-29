Chennai Protest Erupts Over Viral Video Allegations Against Minister

DMK Students Wing protested in Chennai demanding the arrest of TVK Human Resources Minister Sarath, accused of drug use during an IPL match two years ago. Sarath denies allegations, claiming the substance was medicine. DMK accuses the government of suppressing democratic protests amid rising tensions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-06-2026 11:44 IST | Created: 29-06-2026 11:44 IST
Chennai Protest Erupts Over Viral Video Allegations Against Minister
DMK students wing stages protest in Chennai (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
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The DMK Students Wing staged a protest in Chennai on Monday near Rajarathinam Stadium, calling for the arrest of Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam Human Resources Minister Sarath. The protest stems from allegations that Sarath used drugs at an Indian Premier League match in Chennai two years ago.

The controversy erupted after a viral video appeared to show Sarath crushing a white powder on a mobile phone using a debit card and a Rs 500 note. The video, reportedly posted by Sarath himself on Instagram, was captioned 'Thug Life.' However, Sarath has denied the accusations, insisting the substance was medication for his sick child.

DMK leader and former Tamil Nadu Health Minister M A Subramanian criticized the state's response, arguing the government is suppressing democratic protests. The protest follows the DMK's previous campaigns against drug abuse, raising concerns over the present law enforcement's handling of dissent. DMK spokesperson Saravanan also accused the police of detaining party workers.

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