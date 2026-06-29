Nepal Faces Drier Monsoon Amid Cultural Celebrations of National Paddy Day

Nepal celebrates National Paddy Day with traditional festivities amid forecasts of a drier monsoon due to El Nino. The event highlighted cultural practices while raising concerns about food security due to expected lower rainfall. Efforts are underway to ensure agricultural resilience with irrigation infrastructure investment and community preparedness.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-06-2026 11:48 IST | Created: 29-06-2026 11:48 IST
Nepal Faces Drier Monsoon Amid Cultural Celebrations of National Paddy Day
Paddy fields stretch across the landscape during Nepal's cultivation season, where meteorologists have warned of a drier monsoon ahead due to the El Nino phenomenon. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

In Nepal's Sindhuli region, National Paddy Day kicked off with vibrant cultural festivities, featuring traditional tug-of-war and plowing using oxen. Despite the anticipated challenges of a drier monsoon affected by El Nino, locals celebrated the event with enthusiasm, embracing muddy fun and shared communities feasts.

This year's National Paddy Day celebrations were organized by the Marin Rural Municipality, emphasizing the age-old 'Ropain Mela' paddy transplantation festival. The event drew participation from diverse ethnic groups, showcasing traditional field preparation methods and communal singing, amidst a backdrop of weather uncertainties.

Scientific predictions suggest a drier monsoon season ahead, raising alarms about agricultural productivity in Nepal. The government's proactive approach includes significant investments in water infrastructure for irrigation. Experts emphasize the integration of early-warning systems to mitigate risks of drought and floods due to climatic shifts.

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