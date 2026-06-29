Investor Shift Boosts China and Hong Kong Stocks

On Monday, stocks in China and Hong Kong saw significant gains, with consumer and healthcare sectors leading the charge. This upward trend can be attributed to investors' strategic move away from artificial intelligence supply-chain names towards more traditional sectors.

The shift in investment focus highlights a dynamic change in market strategies, reflecting investors' cautious approach amid evolving industry landscapes.

This transition suggests that traditional sectors are gaining renewed interest as investors seek stability and long-term growth opportunities in the ever-fluctuating market conditions.