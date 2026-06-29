Anurag Thakur Advocates for Progress and Environmental Justice

Former Union Minister and BJP MP Anurag Thakur made a notable visit to Shimla on Monday, commencing his day at the Hanuman Temple at Jakhu. Here, Thakur offered prayers for the country's progress and prosperity under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership. Following his temple visit, Thakur actively participated in a significant tree plantation drive on Jakhu Hills, planting a Deodar Pine sapling as part of the environmental conservation initiatives. Senior BJP leader Suresh Bharadwaj joined the efforts, highlighting the party's commitment to green causes.

In an interaction with ANI, Thakur discussed pressing national issues, emphasizing economic growth, environmental protection, and the Uniform Civil Code (UCC). He extolled India’s leap from the 'Fragile Five' to becoming the fifth-largest economy, attributing this progress to Prime Minister Modi's dedication to the welfare of underprivileged populations. He underscored the importance of the Swachh Bharat Mission, urging citizens to uphold cleanliness standards similar to those observed abroad.

Addressing environmental concerns, Thakur stressed increasing tree cover to combat climate change. With Himachal Pradesh’s designation as North India's 'lungs,' he advocated further forest expansion. On West Bengal’s political climate, he criticized the endemic lawlessness and illegal infiltration issues, applauding BJP efforts to address these challenges. He reaffirmed the BJP's resolve to implement the UCC nationwide, commending Uttarakhand's pioneering role. Criticizing Pakistan's recent remarks post the India-Pakistan cricket match, Thakur dismissed them as deflection from Pakistan’s internal failures. Thakur's remarks underscored the focus on progressive development and proactive environmental policies.