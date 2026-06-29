South Korea's Bold Chip and AI Mega-Projects: A New Era of Innovation

On Monday, South Korea unveiled a series of ambitious chip and artificial intelligence mega-projects, designed to fortify its global industry leadership. President Lee Jae Myung announced the expansive investments, which are expected to run into hundreds of billions of dollars over the next few years.

Flanked by top executives from Samsung Electronics and SK Hynix—pioneers in the memory chip arena—President Lee emphasized the necessity of rapidly acquiring the core elements of AI to maintain an edge over international competitors. The strategic focus will be on semiconductors, physical AI, and data centers.

South Korea's southwestern regions, particularly Gwangju City and South Jeolla Province, will serve as key investment hubs, drawing between 5 trillion and 20 trillion won towards developing massive chip production facilities, tapping into the existing but underutilized power resources in these areas.