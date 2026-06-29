Indian Markets Open in Green Amid Positive Domestic Cues and Institutional Inflows

Indian equity markets began the week positively with BSE SENSEX and NSE NIFTY 50 showing modest gains. Experts credit domestic stability and institutional inflows for this resilience. Market outlook remains cautiously optimistic with attention on financials, tech, and cyclicals amidst mixed global cues and commodities trends.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-06-2026 10:15 IST | Created: 29-06-2026 10:15 IST
Indian Markets Open in Green Amid Positive Domestic Cues and Institutional Inflows
A view of the newly renovated NSE atrium bull (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Indian markets commenced the trading week on a positive note as domestic equity benchmarks, BSE SENSEX and NSE NIFTY 50, recorded modest gains at the start of the session. The SENSEX rose by 102.39 points, reaching 77,202.86, while the NIFTY advanced by 39.00 points to 24,095.00. Analysts attributed this performance to domestic stability and inflows from institutional investors.

Vinit Bolinjkar, Head of Research at Ventura, highlighted the role of FIIs in buoying the market, noting provisional cash-market net FII inflows of around Rs 380 crore on June 25. He emphasized the potential of specific sectors, including financials, tech, and cyclicals, in driving future growth, buoyed by steady global cues and easing crude prices.

In contrast to the positive domestic returns, international markets presented a mixed picture. While the Dow Jones Futures in the US increased slightly by 0.13 per cent, both the S&P 500 and Nasdaq closed lower by 0.05 per cent and 0.24 per cent, respectively. Asian markets saw varied movements, with rises in Hang Seng and Taiwan Weighted, but declines in Nikkei 225 and KOSPI. Commodities also exhibited mixed trends, with gains in crude oil but losses in gold.

TRENDING

1
End of an Era: Steve Clarke Steps Down as Scotland's Iconic Head Coach

End of an Era: Steve Clarke Steps Down as Scotland's Iconic Head Coach

Global
2
Australia Doubles Down on Social Media Age Ban Enforcement

Australia Doubles Down on Social Media Age Ban Enforcement

Global
3
Steve Clarke Steps Down After Scotland's World Cup Elimination

Steve Clarke Steps Down After Scotland's World Cup Elimination

Global
4
Steve Clarke Steps Down After Historic Run as Scotland's Head Coach

Steve Clarke Steps Down After Historic Run as Scotland's Head Coach

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Can Rural Policy Deliver the SDGs, or Just Promise Them?

Ethiopia’s HIV Progress Has a Co-Infection Blind Spot

Schools Are Rushing Into AI: Here’s What They’re Missing

Can Strong Governance Shield Africa from the Social Costs of Global Volatility?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026