Indian Markets Open in Green Amid Positive Domestic Cues and Institutional Inflows

Indian markets commenced the trading week on a positive note as domestic equity benchmarks, BSE SENSEX and NSE NIFTY 50, recorded modest gains at the start of the session. The SENSEX rose by 102.39 points, reaching 77,202.86, while the NIFTY advanced by 39.00 points to 24,095.00. Analysts attributed this performance to domestic stability and inflows from institutional investors.

Vinit Bolinjkar, Head of Research at Ventura, highlighted the role of FIIs in buoying the market, noting provisional cash-market net FII inflows of around Rs 380 crore on June 25. He emphasized the potential of specific sectors, including financials, tech, and cyclicals, in driving future growth, buoyed by steady global cues and easing crude prices.

In contrast to the positive domestic returns, international markets presented a mixed picture. While the Dow Jones Futures in the US increased slightly by 0.13 per cent, both the S&P 500 and Nasdaq closed lower by 0.05 per cent and 0.24 per cent, respectively. Asian markets saw varied movements, with rises in Hang Seng and Taiwan Weighted, but declines in Nikkei 225 and KOSPI. Commodities also exhibited mixed trends, with gains in crude oil but losses in gold.