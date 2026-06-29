Teen Cricket Prodigy Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Prepped for International Arena Amid India-Ireland Series Upset

India's assistant coach Ryan ten Doeschate vouches for teenage sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's readiness for international cricket following India's surprising 2-0 series loss to Ireland. He emphasizes the importance of consistency in team selection and the need for talents like Sooryavanshi to patiently await their opportunities, while not sidelining experienced players like Sanju Samson.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-06-2026 11:26 IST | Created: 29-06-2026 11:26 IST
Teen Cricket Prodigy Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Prepped for International Arena Amid India-Ireland Series Upset
India assistant coach Ryan ten Doeschate (Photo: BCCI). Image Credit: ANI

India's assistant cricket coach, Ryan ten Doeschate, is confident in young Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's potential for the international stage. Despite the buzz around Sooryavanshi, following a stellar IPL season earning him Player of the Tournament, patience and continuity in team selection remain Ten Doeschate's priorities.

Ten Doeschate highlighted the importance of seasoned players such as Sanju Samson, especially in the fallout of India's unexpected 2-0 T20I series defeat to Ireland. 'Sanju played a crucial part in India's recent World Cup triumph,' he noted, advocating for a stable team setup that instills confidence and longevity in players.

The assistant coach stressed that Sooryavanshi, despite being prepared and highly talented, must 'go through the same process as everyone else.' The focus remains on maintaining a steady environment, allowing players a fair chance to prove themselves, and maintaining the team's respect for experience in high-pressure scenarios.

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