Unmasking Myths: The Real Impact of African Migrants in South Africa

Anti-immigrant protests in South Africa demand that undocumented migrants leave, citing strains on jobs and services. However, research shows migrants constitute a small percentage of the population and often positively contribute to job creation and economic activity. The protests reflect deeper societal issues such as historical inequalities and high unemployment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Protesters Have Told All Undocumented Foreigners To Leave South Africa By Tuesday | Updated: 29-06-2026 11:30 IST | Created: 29-06-2026 11:30 IST
Unmasking Myths: The Real Impact of African Migrants in South Africa
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South Africa is on edge as anti-immigrant protests call for undocumented foreigners to exit by Tuesday, sparking fears of escalating violence. Thousands of migrants are retreating to camps, fearing attacks, though organizers claim peaceful intentions. Major fears loom large over jobs, crime, and public service access.

Anti-foreigner rhetoric cites job theft, overcrowding, and crime; however, evidence suggests only 4.1% of the population are migrants, contradicting allegations of an immigration deluge. On job creation, for each migrant, two jobs emerge for locals, showing positive economic contributions.

Undocumented migrants hesitantly access public services due to the need for registration, while experts blame corruption for systemic issues. The unrest reflects historical labor exploitation, high unemployment, and political maneuverings ahead of late-year elections.

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