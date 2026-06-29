Unmasking Myths: The Real Impact of African Migrants in South Africa

Protesters Have Told All Undocumented Foreigners To Leave South Africa By Tuesday

South Africa is on edge as anti-immigrant protests call for undocumented foreigners to exit by Tuesday, sparking fears of escalating violence. Thousands of migrants are retreating to camps, fearing attacks, though organizers claim peaceful intentions. Major fears loom large over jobs, crime, and public service access.

Anti-foreigner rhetoric cites job theft, overcrowding, and crime; however, evidence suggests only 4.1% of the population are migrants, contradicting allegations of an immigration deluge. On job creation, for each migrant, two jobs emerge for locals, showing positive economic contributions.

Undocumented migrants hesitantly access public services due to the need for registration, while experts blame corruption for systemic issues. The unrest reflects historical labor exploitation, high unemployment, and political maneuverings ahead of late-year elections.