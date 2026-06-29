Oil Flow Revival: Navigating the Post-War Market Chaos

Crude Prices May Be Back Near Levels Seen Before The Iran War

The oil market is currently experiencing significant turbulence following the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz and a surge in Middle Eastern exports. While crude prices have returned to pre-Iran war levels, the sector is dealing with logistical complexities that threaten to upset the balance of supply and demand.

Massive volumes of oil are hitting the market, but demand remains weak, particularly in Asia and Europe, where refineries have already secured supplies. As a result, the market faces a potential short-term glut, with tankers potentially acting as floating storage to hold excess barrels.

Despite the current turbulence, with Iran expected to ramp up production following the suspension of most sanctions, the market remains on edge. Political risks related to the Strait of Hormuz persist, casting uncertainty over future trade flows and potentially complicating the recovery journey.