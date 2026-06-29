RBC Capital Markets Boosts S&P 500 Target Amid Optimistic Outlook

RBC Capital Markets has raised its 12-month target for the S&P 500 index to 8,150, reflecting a 10.8% potential gain. The adjustment is based on anticipated earnings strength and a favorable macroeconomic environment, suggesting further upward momentum for U.S. stocks.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Rbc Capital Markets Has Raised Its Month Target For The Sp Index To | Updated: 29-06-2026 10:29 IST | Created: 29-06-2026 10:29 IST
RBC Capital Markets Boosts S&P 500 Target Amid Optimistic Outlook

RBC Capital Markets has increased its 12-month forecast for the S&P 500 index, setting a new target of 8,150 from the previous 7,900. This revision comes amid expectations of robust earnings and a supportive macroeconomic backdrop.

The new target represents a projected 10.8% increase from Friday's closing level of 7,353.95 points.

Analysts at RBC believe that the U.S. stock market will continue to experience gains driven by these positive economic indicators.

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