Noice Unveils 'Back-to-School' Range: A Twist on Traditional Lunchboxes

Noice introduces its Back-to-School Range featuring spreads, juices, dips, and snacks, tailored for modern families. With products spanning five major Indian cities, the range promises taste and nutrition without compromising on ingredient quality, catering to the evolving demands of parents and children alike during the busy school season.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 29-06-2026 11:07 IST | Created: 29-06-2026 11:07 IST
Noice Unveils 'Back-to-School' Range: A Twist on Traditional Lunchboxes
Lunchbox season is back: Noice Launches a Tiffin-Ready Range of Preservative-Free Spreads, Juices, Dips and Protein Snacks. Image Credit: ANI

With the reopening of schools across India, kitchens are once again alive with the morning hustle of packing lunchboxes. Yet, today's lunch offerings are evolving; alongside classic staples, there's a noticeable rise in convenient foods balancing taste, quality, and nutrition.

Noice, a premium food brand, is capitalizing on this change by launching a specially curated Back-to-School Range. This collection includes an array of spreads, juices, dips, yogurts, cookies, and protein snacks, available in Bengaluru, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Pune, and Chennai. The range, crafted from thoughtfully sourced ingredients and free from preservatives, fits seamlessly into the hectic routines of modern families.

Royan Mody, Vice President of Noice, emphasizes that the collection was crafted around daily family habits, especially during the back-to-school season. Whether it's a quick sandwich, a juice for recess, or a protein snack post-games, Noice offers practical, high-quality options, reflecting the evolving lunchbox landscape.

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