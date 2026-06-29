Noice Unveils 'Back-to-School' Range: A Twist on Traditional Lunchboxes

With the reopening of schools across India, kitchens are once again alive with the morning hustle of packing lunchboxes. Yet, today's lunch offerings are evolving; alongside classic staples, there's a noticeable rise in convenient foods balancing taste, quality, and nutrition.

Noice, a premium food brand, is capitalizing on this change by launching a specially curated Back-to-School Range. This collection includes an array of spreads, juices, dips, yogurts, cookies, and protein snacks, available in Bengaluru, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Pune, and Chennai. The range, crafted from thoughtfully sourced ingredients and free from preservatives, fits seamlessly into the hectic routines of modern families.

Royan Mody, Vice President of Noice, emphasizes that the collection was crafted around daily family habits, especially during the back-to-school season. Whether it's a quick sandwich, a juice for recess, or a protein snack post-games, Noice offers practical, high-quality options, reflecting the evolving lunchbox landscape.