European Equities Set for a Boost Amid Earnings Strength and Geopolitical Calm

J.P. Morgan raises its year-end target for European equities, citing strong corporate earnings and an improved geopolitical climate. The bank's analysts anticipate substantial growth driven by euro zone economic rebounds and reduced geopolitical tensions, potentially attracting global investors underexposed to the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jp Morgan Raised Its Yearend Target For European Equity Indexes On Monday | Updated: 29-06-2026 12:24 IST | Created: 29-06-2026 12:24 IST
European Equities Set for a Boost Amid Earnings Strength and Geopolitical Calm
J.P. Morgan

J.P. Morgan has increased its year-end targets for European equity indexes, reflecting confidence in corporate earnings strength and an improved geopolitical landscape. The brokerage raised the STOXX 600 index target from 630 to 680, suggesting a 7% upside from Friday's close. Similar optimism was shown for the MSCI Eurozone index.

The recent U.S.-Iran peace deal has alleviated some uncertainty in global financial markets, despite enduring concerns over inflation and interest rate hikes stemming from Middle East tensions. J.P. Morgan analysts, led by Mislav Matejka, believe the Eurozone is poised to benefit as markets adjust to diminishing conflict impacts.

While acknowledging ongoing risks such as potential geopolitical escalations, J.P. Morgan remains bullish on the Eurozone, suggesting earnings could grow by 20% in 2026. The brokerage emphasized potential tailwinds from lower oil prices, reduced tariffs, and a stronger Chinese economy, which together could attract international investors to a currently underrepresented region.

TRENDING

1
End of an Era: Steve Clarke Steps Down as Scotland's Iconic Head Coach

End of an Era: Steve Clarke Steps Down as Scotland's Iconic Head Coach

Global
2
Australia Doubles Down on Social Media Age Ban Enforcement

Australia Doubles Down on Social Media Age Ban Enforcement

Global
3
Steve Clarke Steps Down After Scotland's World Cup Elimination

Steve Clarke Steps Down After Scotland's World Cup Elimination

Global
4
Steve Clarke Steps Down After Historic Run as Scotland's Head Coach

Steve Clarke Steps Down After Historic Run as Scotland's Head Coach

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Can Rural Policy Deliver the SDGs, or Just Promise Them?

Ethiopia’s HIV Progress Has a Co-Infection Blind Spot

Schools Are Rushing Into AI: Here’s What They’re Missing

Can Strong Governance Shield Africa from the Social Costs of Global Volatility?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026