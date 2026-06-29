European Equities Set for a Boost Amid Earnings Strength and Geopolitical Calm

J.P. Morgan has increased its year-end targets for European equity indexes, reflecting confidence in corporate earnings strength and an improved geopolitical landscape. The brokerage raised the STOXX 600 index target from 630 to 680, suggesting a 7% upside from Friday's close. Similar optimism was shown for the MSCI Eurozone index.

The recent U.S.-Iran peace deal has alleviated some uncertainty in global financial markets, despite enduring concerns over inflation and interest rate hikes stemming from Middle East tensions. J.P. Morgan analysts, led by Mislav Matejka, believe the Eurozone is poised to benefit as markets adjust to diminishing conflict impacts.

While acknowledging ongoing risks such as potential geopolitical escalations, J.P. Morgan remains bullish on the Eurozone, suggesting earnings could grow by 20% in 2026. The brokerage emphasized potential tailwinds from lower oil prices, reduced tariffs, and a stronger Chinese economy, which together could attract international investors to a currently underrepresented region.