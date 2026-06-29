Amarnath Yatra 2026: A Spiritual and Secure Journey Awaits Devotees

The 2026 Shri Amarnath Yatra in Jammu and Kashmir kicks off with the Pratham Puja, ensuring a safe, memorable pilgrimage. Collaborative efforts by SASB, security forces, and the local community enhance the journey's experience, starting on July 3 and culminating on August 28, under robust security arrangements.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-06-2026 12:15 IST | Created: 29-06-2026 12:15 IST
Amarnath Yatra 2026: A Spiritual and Secure Journey Awaits Devotees
JK LG Manoj Sinha (Photo/JK Lok Bhawan). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The annual Shri Amarnath Yatra 2026 commenced with the Pratham Puja ceremony at the sacred Holy Cave, officiated by Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha. The ceremony symbolizes the beginning of the pilgrimage, anticipated to draw a significant number of devotees. The Lieutenant Governor extended an invitation to all followers, seeking blessings for peace, prosperity, and wellness for everyone.

As the pilgrimage officially starts on July 3, the administration, alongside the Shri Amarnath Ji Shrine Board, security forces, and local entities, has prepared extensively to provide a secure and enriching journey for participants. Upgraded infrastructure and enhanced facilities underscore the readiness to welcome pilgrims. The Yatra will occur via two traditional routes, culminating on August 28, coinciding with Raksha Bandhan.

Security measures are at the forefront as the Central Reserve Police Force, aided by the Indian Army and local police, intensifies operations along NH-44. Road Opening Party teams sanitise the route, conducting thorough searches to avert any incidents. Senior officers oversee security protocols, ensuring the safety and smooth progression of the pilgrimage.

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