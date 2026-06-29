Corporate Inclusion Reimagined: Bridging Gaps with Innovation

The latest report from the World Economic Forum reveals a transformation in corporate inclusion strategies, driven by rapid demographic, technological, and geopolitical changes. Companies are now prioritizing untapped talent, paying particular attention to factors like neurodiversity, mental health, and socioeconomic mobility to better address these shifts.

The report underscores the growing importance of cognitive diversity in enhancing innovation, decision-making, and adaptability. Despite this understanding, a significant gap exists in execution; only 46% of managers feel equipped to support neurodivergent employees, pointing to a notable leadership capability shortfall.

Additionally, the report highlights employment challenges faced by individuals aged 55 and above, posing a threat to institutional knowledge retention. Some organizations are mitigating this by implementing phased retirement and mentorship programs. The report also identifies an estimated loss of USD 20 million in opportunity costs for each 10,000 employees due to neglected well-being, advocating for increased corporate investment in mental health.

WEF's Executive Opinion Survey reveals low perceptions of equal opportunity, with scores between 3.8 for people with disabilities and 4.9 for women by 2025. Although inclusion is increasingly affecting business decisions, progress remains inconsistent, according to the report, which anticipates companies at the global forefront in 2026 will leverage inclusion as a core performance driver.