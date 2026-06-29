Kerala's Women's Safety Scheme Sparks Political Showdown

Opposition Leader Pinarayi Vijayan criticizes the Kerala government for scrutinizing the Women's Safety Scheme, highlighting the transparency of the scheme and accusing the Chief Minister of undermining it. The scheme, covering 1.6 million beneficiaries, faces delays amid political disagreements on its continuation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-06-2026 12:24 IST | Created: 29-06-2026 12:24 IST
Kerala's Women's Safety Scheme Sparks Political Showdown
Keralam Leader of the Opposition Pinarayi Vijayan (Photo/Sabha TV). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a heated session in the Kerala Assembly, Opposition Leader and former Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan launched a scathing attack on the ruling government over increased scrutiny of the Women's Safety Scheme. The protest arose after the Speaker refused to allow an adjournment motion, asserting that the issue was already addressed by the Chief Minister.

Vijayan criticized the Chief Minister's stance on the scheme's verification process as "objectionable and unfortunate," defending the transparency and legitimacy of the process initiated during the previous administration. The scheme, aimed at providing financial security to women and transgender individuals aged 30 to 60, mandates necessary verification through the K-SMART platform.

Highlighting political discord, Vijayan accused the Chief Minister of trying to undermine the scheme, which currently benefits 1.6 million individuals. He questioned the delay in processing over five lakh verified applications, suggesting it might be politically motivated. Meanwhile, Chief Minister VD Satheesan countered by accusing the LDF of delaying welfare measures until the end of its term.

TRENDING

1
End of an Era: Steve Clarke Steps Down as Scotland's Iconic Head Coach

End of an Era: Steve Clarke Steps Down as Scotland's Iconic Head Coach

Global
2
Australia Doubles Down on Social Media Age Ban Enforcement

Australia Doubles Down on Social Media Age Ban Enforcement

Global
3
Steve Clarke Steps Down After Scotland's World Cup Elimination

Steve Clarke Steps Down After Scotland's World Cup Elimination

Global
4
Steve Clarke Steps Down After Historic Run as Scotland's Head Coach

Steve Clarke Steps Down After Historic Run as Scotland's Head Coach

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Can Rural Policy Deliver the SDGs, or Just Promise Them?

Ethiopia’s HIV Progress Has a Co-Infection Blind Spot

Schools Are Rushing Into AI: Here’s What They’re Missing

Can Strong Governance Shield Africa from the Social Costs of Global Volatility?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026