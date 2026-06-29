J.P. Morgan Boosts STOXX 600 Year-End Target

Jp Morgan Raised Its Yearend Target For The Stoxx Index To From On Monday

J.P. Morgan has upgraded its year-end forecast for the STOXX 600 index, elevating the target from 630 to 680. The financial institution attributes this optimistic outlook to robust corporate earnings and stabilizing geopolitical conditions.

This updated projection suggests a potential growth of approximately 7% compared to the index's closing value of 635.88 points last Friday.

The shift in J.P. Morgan's forecast reflects growing confidence in the market's performance amid a positive earnings season and easing geopolitical tensions.