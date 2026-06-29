J.P. Morgan Boosts STOXX 600 Year-End Target
J.P. Morgan has revised its year-end target for the STOXX 600 index upwards to 680 from 630, driven by strong corporate earnings and an improved geopolitical climate. This new target represents a potential 7% increase from Friday's close of 635.88 points.
J.P. Morgan has upgraded its year-end forecast for the STOXX 600 index, elevating the target from 630 to 680. The financial institution attributes this optimistic outlook to robust corporate earnings and stabilizing geopolitical conditions.
This updated projection suggests a potential growth of approximately 7% compared to the index's closing value of 635.88 points last Friday.
The shift in J.P. Morgan's forecast reflects growing confidence in the market's performance amid a positive earnings season and easing geopolitical tensions.