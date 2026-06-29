Malaysia Extends Ocean Infinity's MH370 Search
Malaysia has extended by one year its contract with Ocean Infinity to continue searching for missing Malaysia Airlines flight MH370. The aircraft, which disappeared in 2014 en route from Kuala Lumpur to Beijing, remains one of aviation's greatest mysteries despite numerous unsuccessful search efforts in the Indian Ocean.
In a bid to resolve one of aviation's most compelling mysteries, Malaysia has decided to prolong its partnership with deep-sea exploration firm Ocean Infinity by an additional year. This extended collaboration aims to locate Malaysia Airlines flight MH370, which inexplicably vanished in 2014.
The Boeing 777 aircraft, carrying 227 passengers and 12 crew members, disappeared while traveling from Kuala Lumpur to Beijing. Despite numerous attempts to locate the plane in the vast expanse of the southern Indian Ocean, efforts have so far been unsuccessful.
Malaysia's transport ministry reiterated its commitment to bringing closure to the families affected by the tragedy, expressing hope that extending the search will finally yield results, ending the years-long uncertainty surrounding the incident.