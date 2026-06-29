Assam's Hargila Conservation Efforts Gain National Recognition

Assam's Forest Minister Jayanta Mallabaruah held a pivotal meeting with internationally acclaimed wildlife conservationist Dr. Purnima Devi Barman on Monday. They discussed current and future initiatives for the conservation of the endangered Greater Adjutant Stork, a species that has benefited immensely from Dr. Barman's dedicated efforts.

The meeting followed praise from Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who lauded Dr. Barman's work during his Mann Ki Baat program. Modi highlighted her role in transforming traditional views on the Hargila, breaking superstitions, and enhancing the bird's public image through community engagement.

Dr. Barman expressed gratitude for this national recognition, thanking both the Prime Minister and the Assam Forest Minister for their support. She reiterated the community's ongoing challenges and presented new strategies to bolster conservation efforts. Minister Mallabaruah pledged that the department would review these suggestions and highlighted the state's growing influence in global conservation as evidenced by Dr. Barman's achievements.