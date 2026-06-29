India's Housing Boom Balancing Act: Pressures and Promises Ahead

A report by Equirus Securities forecasts that a strong pipeline of housing completions will sustain demand for late-stage building materials from FY27 to FY29. However, challenges such as inflationary pressures and water restrictions could impact construction schedules, the report highlights. Housing launches between 2022 and 2025 are anticipated to conclude over FY27-FY29, stimulating demand for products like tiles, bathware, paints, wood panels, and adhesives.

The report reveals that India's housing market experienced a rebalancing phase in the first quarter of 2026, with a 2.2% decline in demand quarter-on-quarter, despite a 14.1% year-on-year increase in prices. Supply rose by 6.8% quarter-on-quarter and 10.1% year-on-year, buoyed by strong activity in cities such as Gurugram, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and Greater Noida.

End-user demand remains a crucial driver, with two- and three-bedroom units comprising nearly 80% of total demand, suggesting a preference for practical housing formats. The national new housing supply index surged to 140.5 in Q1 2026, with 5.4 lakh units set for completion, indicating buoyant demand for late-stage building materials post-pandemic.

Developers accelerated project launches between 2021 and 2023, backed by pent-up demand, favorable interest rates, and enhanced buyer confidence, leading to simultaneous project completions. Approximately 30.5 lakh units were delivered across India's top cities from 2017 to 2025, with an anticipated 5.4 lakh for 2026 accounting for a significant share of the total.

The implementation of RERA has improved financial discipline by mandating separate escrow accounts for project funds, minimizing the risk of fund diversion. Developers are adopting cautious launch strategies, avoiding the aggressive pre-launch cycles that previously led to oversupply. Enhanced technology allows better monitoring of construction timelines and procurement efficiency.

Nonetheless, the report warns that inflation from the Middle East crisis and water restrictions in Mumbai, due to low reservoir levels, might disrupt construction timelines. (ANI)