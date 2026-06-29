Tragedies in Telangana: Pregnant Woman's Suicide and Student's Suspicious Death

A pregnant woman, aged 24, from Gadipeddapur village in Medak district, tragically took her own life by hanging on June 25. As revealed by local police, she was five months pregnant and driven to this desperate act by relentless harassment from her husband and mother-in-law who accused her of infidelity and demanded a DNA test.

Authorities have arrested the accused and presented them before a magistrate; both the husband and mother-in-law have been remanded to judicial custody. This incident underscores ongoing issues of domestic abuse and the pressure faced by many women in similar situations.

In a separate event, 25-year-old Srinath Reddy, originally from Kamareddy district, died under unclear circumstances in London. Studying at Leicester University, he was found dead following a friend's birthday party. His family, notified by his roommates, have called for help from Indian and Telangana governments to bring his body home and initiate a detailed investigation into his untimely death.