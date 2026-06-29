Vadodara Embarks on Green Journey with 30 New AC Electric Buses

In a significant stride towards sustainable urban transportation, Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel inaugurated 30 new AC electric buses in Vadodara, notably attended by Union Cabinet Minister Manohar Lal Khattar. This initiative is part of the Central Government's PM eBus Seva scheme, aligning with the city's vision of becoming a 'Clean City, Green City,' according to a press release from the Gujarat CMO.

Responding to the rising transportation demands in Vadodara, the Central Government has augmented its earlier allocation from 100 to 250 AC electric buses. The scheme's first phase will deploy 130 buses equipped with zero-emission technology, significantly curbing the city's carbon emissions. These fully air-conditioned, noise-free buses promise improved air quality and enhanced passenger comfort. Safety features, including CCTV, a Passenger Counting System, a Driver Monitoring System, fire extinguishers, and first aid kits, have been integrated to address emergencies.

Designed to be inclusive, the buses are wheelchair accessible with reserved seating for Divyang, seniors, and women, featuring 'Pink Seats.' Select buses have hydraulic lifts and ramps. Passengers can utilize digital ticketing, a GPS-based live tracking system, and multiple payment options including cash, UPI, and mobile applications. Five dedicated charging stations will support the fleet's operation across the city.

This launch, graced by various dignitaries including Minister of State D Manishaben Vakil and Chief Whip Balkrishna Shukla, underscores Vadodara Municipal Corporation's commitment to a sustainable, pollution-free future. This transformative step enhances the local public transport system and reinforces Vadodara's pledge towards eco-friendly urban mobility. (ANI)