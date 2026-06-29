Kiwi Under Pressure: New Zealand Dollar's Downward Drift

The New Zealand Dollar Has Been Losing Value Against The Us Currency For A Number Of Years And The Longerterm Technical Picture Suggests It Can Continue To Fall For Some Time Click Here For A More Detailed Chart The Decline In The New Zealand Dollar Also Known As The Kiwi Has Been Driven Largely By Interest Rate Differentials With The Us Federal Reserve And Other Major Central Banks Maintaining Higher Interest Rates Than New Zealand

The New Zealand dollar, commonly referred to as the 'kiwi,' has been on a downward trajectory against the U.S. dollar, influenced by the disparity in interest rates between the U.S. and New Zealand.

Technical analysis reveals a resilient resistance line established in February 2021, which the currency has consistently struggled to surpass. This resistance line effectively capped recovery attempts in April-May and early June, highlighting the enduring seller dominance over buyers.

Current trends suggest further decline, with traders eyeing a series of downside targets. However, a monthly close above the trendline could reverse this longstanding trend, offering a potential upward shift.