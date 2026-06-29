Kiwi Under Pressure: New Zealand Dollar's Downward Drift
The New Zealand dollar is experiencing a long-term decline against the U.S. dollar, affected by interest rate differentials. Resistance lines in technical charts, stretching back to 2021, indicate persistent downward pressure. Without a breach of these resistance levels, the Kiwi is likely to continue its descent.
The New Zealand dollar, commonly referred to as the 'kiwi,' has been on a downward trajectory against the U.S. dollar, influenced by the disparity in interest rates between the U.S. and New Zealand.
Technical analysis reveals a resilient resistance line established in February 2021, which the currency has consistently struggled to surpass. This resistance line effectively capped recovery attempts in April-May and early June, highlighting the enduring seller dominance over buyers.
Current trends suggest further decline, with traders eyeing a series of downside targets. However, a monthly close above the trendline could reverse this longstanding trend, offering a potential upward shift.