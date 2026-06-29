Andy Burnham's Vision for a Fair Welfare Reform

Andy Burnham, the Labour lawmaker poised to succeed Keir Starmer as prime minister, has laid out his vision for a reformed welfare system. In a statement on Monday, he emphasized the importance of fairness and sustainability in reducing the welfare bill, ensuring support for those in need rather than penalty.

Addressing Westminster for the first time since his electoral victory, Burnham highlighted his commitment to welfare reforms that would help citizens progress without undue hardship. His approach aims at safeguarding social support while simultaneously managing public spending efficiently.

Burnham, currently the sole declared candidate for Labour's leadership, revealed plans to enhance public housing as a strategy to cut welfare costs, showcasing a proactive step towards practical and lasting economic reform.