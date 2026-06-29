Tech Mahindra and Perplexity Unite to Enhance AI-Powered Sales Operations

Tech Mahindra partners with AI company Perplexity to integrate Perplexity Enterprise Pro into its sales operations. This collaboration aims to enhance sales effectiveness by providing teams with quick access to reliable insights, enabling informed decision-making and delivering personalized customer experiences.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-06-2026 16:46 IST | Created: 29-06-2026 16:46 IST
Tech Mahindra and Perplexity Unite to Enhance AI-Powered Sales Operations
Tech Mahindra logo (Photo@TechMahindra). Image Credit: ANI

Tech Mahindra, a leading provider of technology consulting and digital solutions, has announced a strategic partnership with global AI firm Perplexity. This collaboration is set to integrate AI-powered intelligence into Tech Mahindra's sales operations, as revealed in a recent company statement.

The partnership will see the deployment of Perplexity Enterprise Pro, an advanced AI platform designed to offer Tech Mahindra's sales teams expedited access to source-backed insights. This initiative aims to align customer needs, enhance engagement, and deliver substantial business value while significantly reducing research time.

Mohit Joshi, CEO & MD of Tech Mahindra, highlighted the transformative impact of AI on business operations, emphasizing the improved understanding and contextual engagement this technology brings. Perplexity's CEO and Co-founder, Aravind Srinivas, expressed confidence in the collaboration, citing Tech Mahindra's deep enterprise expertise and global reach as key to maximizing the platform's potential. The partnership represents a commitment to leveraging AI for superior customer experiences and accelerated digital transformation.

TRENDING

1
End of an Era: Steve Clarke Steps Down as Scotland's Iconic Head Coach

End of an Era: Steve Clarke Steps Down as Scotland's Iconic Head Coach

Global
2
Australia Doubles Down on Social Media Age Ban Enforcement

Australia Doubles Down on Social Media Age Ban Enforcement

Global
3
Steve Clarke Steps Down After Scotland's World Cup Elimination

Steve Clarke Steps Down After Scotland's World Cup Elimination

Global
4
Steve Clarke Steps Down After Historic Run as Scotland's Head Coach

Steve Clarke Steps Down After Historic Run as Scotland's Head Coach

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Melting Ice, Rising Risk: Why Glacier Hazards Need Urgent Global Attention

Can SDG Education Confront the Power Structures Behind Climate and Hunger?

Can Rural Policy Deliver the SDGs, or Just Promise Them?

Ethiopia’s HIV Progress Has a Co-Infection Blind Spot

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026