Tech Mahindra and Perplexity Unite to Enhance AI-Powered Sales Operations
Tech Mahindra partners with AI company Perplexity to integrate Perplexity Enterprise Pro into its sales operations. This collaboration aims to enhance sales effectiveness by providing teams with quick access to reliable insights, enabling informed decision-making and delivering personalized customer experiences.
Tech Mahindra, a leading provider of technology consulting and digital solutions, has announced a strategic partnership with global AI firm Perplexity. This collaboration is set to integrate AI-powered intelligence into Tech Mahindra's sales operations, as revealed in a recent company statement.
The partnership will see the deployment of Perplexity Enterprise Pro, an advanced AI platform designed to offer Tech Mahindra's sales teams expedited access to source-backed insights. This initiative aims to align customer needs, enhance engagement, and deliver substantial business value while significantly reducing research time.
Mohit Joshi, CEO & MD of Tech Mahindra, highlighted the transformative impact of AI on business operations, emphasizing the improved understanding and contextual engagement this technology brings. Perplexity's CEO and Co-founder, Aravind Srinivas, expressed confidence in the collaboration, citing Tech Mahindra's deep enterprise expertise and global reach as key to maximizing the platform's potential. The partnership represents a commitment to leveraging AI for superior customer experiences and accelerated digital transformation.