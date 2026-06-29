Tech Mahindra and Perplexity Unite to Enhance AI-Powered Sales Operations

Tech Mahindra, a leading provider of technology consulting and digital solutions, has announced a strategic partnership with global AI firm Perplexity. This collaboration is set to integrate AI-powered intelligence into Tech Mahindra's sales operations, as revealed in a recent company statement.

The partnership will see the deployment of Perplexity Enterprise Pro, an advanced AI platform designed to offer Tech Mahindra's sales teams expedited access to source-backed insights. This initiative aims to align customer needs, enhance engagement, and deliver substantial business value while significantly reducing research time.

Mohit Joshi, CEO & MD of Tech Mahindra, highlighted the transformative impact of AI on business operations, emphasizing the improved understanding and contextual engagement this technology brings. Perplexity's CEO and Co-founder, Aravind Srinivas, expressed confidence in the collaboration, citing Tech Mahindra's deep enterprise expertise and global reach as key to maximizing the platform's potential. The partnership represents a commitment to leveraging AI for superior customer experiences and accelerated digital transformation.