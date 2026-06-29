Serena Williams Returns: A Grand Comeback at Wimbledon
Serena Williams makes a highly anticipated return to Wimbledon after four years, raising hopes and excitement. The 44-year-old tennis legend faces Maya Joint in the first round, marking her first singles appearance since the 2022 U.S. Open. She expresses enthusiasm and a focus on enjoyment for this tournament.
Serena Williams, the former world number one, is stepping back onto the prestigious grass courts of Wimbledon for the first time in four years, facing Maya Joint in the opening round. This marks Williams' return to Grand Slam singles after her last appearance at the 2022 U.S. Open.
With 23 Grand Slam titles to her name, Williams approaches this year's tournament with a newfound sense of enjoyment, focusing on the experience rather than setting high expectations. At 44, she will also compete in doubles alongside her sister, Venus Williams.
Despite a long absence from competitive play, Williams' match against 20-year-old Australian Joint, who has struggled on the WTA Tour this year, presents an opportunity for the seasoned champion. Meanwhile, in the men's draw, notable matches include Taylor Fritz facing Jack Draper.