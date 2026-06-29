Akhilesh Yadav Criticizes SIR for Voter Harassment

Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav alleges that the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls is being misused to harass voters ahead of the 2027 Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election. He vows to bring the issue to public attention, amidst removal of over 2.89 crore names from electoral drafts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-06-2026 16:52 IST | Created: 29-06-2026 16:52 IST
Akhilesh Yadav Criticizes SIR for Voter Harassment
Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
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Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav has accused authorities of using the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls as a tool to intimidate voters. Yadav asserted that his party would raise public awareness about issues arising from the revision process.

Yadav claimed that even prominent citizens are facing challenges over their citizenship status due to anomalies in the SIR process. He remarked on the complex bureaucratic hurdles citizens endure as Uttar Pradesh prepares for the crucial 2027 Assembly Elections.

Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh's Chief Election Officer, Navdeep Rinwa, revealed that over 2.89 crore names were omitted from the draft voter list after the SIR's Enumeration Phase. This substantial revision is setting the stage for a heated political contest between the Bharatiya Janata Party and the Samajwadi Party.

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