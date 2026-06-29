Akhilesh Yadav Criticizes SIR for Voter Harassment

Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav has accused authorities of using the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls as a tool to intimidate voters. Yadav asserted that his party would raise public awareness about issues arising from the revision process.

Yadav claimed that even prominent citizens are facing challenges over their citizenship status due to anomalies in the SIR process. He remarked on the complex bureaucratic hurdles citizens endure as Uttar Pradesh prepares for the crucial 2027 Assembly Elections.

Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh's Chief Election Officer, Navdeep Rinwa, revealed that over 2.89 crore names were omitted from the draft voter list after the SIR's Enumeration Phase. This substantial revision is setting the stage for a heated political contest between the Bharatiya Janata Party and the Samajwadi Party.