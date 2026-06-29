Tragedy in Stade: Two Detained After Fatal Shooting

Two People Have Been Detained After A Shooting In The Northern German Town Of Stade In Which Five Adults Were Killed

In a tragic incident in Stade, northern Germany, five adults have lost their lives in a shooting, according to police reports on Monday. Two individuals have been detained in connection with the incident.

The police spokesperson indicated that one of the detainees is believed to be the shooter. The role of the second detained individual is not yet clear, and authorities have confirmed there are no further suspects on the run.

As investigations continue, it remains uncertain how many people were injured during the incident. The town is reeling from the shock as further details are awaited.