Taiwan's Top Trade Negotiator Suspended Following Workplace Bullying Scandal

Taiwan Premier Cho Jungtai On Monday Suspended Taipeis Top Trade Negotiator Yang Jenni After An Investigation Found That She Had Engaged In Workplace Bullying Of Her Late Deputy Last Week

Taiwan's Premier Cho Jung-tai suspended the nation's top trade negotiator, Yang Jen-ni, following allegations of workplace bullying against her late deputy, Yen Huai-shing. This decision follows a comprehensive investigation that revealed Yang had created an unfriendly work environment for Yen, who died shortly after resigning from her role.

Reports from Yen's resignation letter suggested her input on Taiwan's trade agreements and proposals for an office overhaul were routinely dismissed. She was actively working on initiatives like Taiwan's membership in the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership and negotiations to reduce U.S. tariffs on Taiwan.

In response to her suspension, Yang vowed to continue defending her actions, labeling the investigation as unjust and lacking due process. The case highlights significant challenges within Taiwan's trade negotiations and reflects internal tensions that could impact future trade discussions.