Taiwan's Top Trade Negotiator Suspended Following Workplace Bullying Scandal

Taiwan Premier Cho Jung-tai has suspended top trade negotiator Yang Jen-ni after an investigation found her guilty of workplace bullying against her deputy, Yen Huai-shing. Yen's ignored proposals added to the tension, and her resignation preceded her death. Yang intends to defend her reputation, claiming the investigation lacked fairness.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Taiwan Premier Cho Jungtai On Monday Suspended Taipeis Top Trade Negotiator Yang Jenni After An Investigation Found That She Had Engaged In Workplace Bullying Of Her Late Deputy Last Week | Updated: 29-06-2026 18:14 IST | Created: 29-06-2026 18:14 IST
Taiwan's Top Trade Negotiator Suspended Following Workplace Bullying Scandal

Taiwan's Premier Cho Jung-tai suspended the nation's top trade negotiator, Yang Jen-ni, following allegations of workplace bullying against her late deputy, Yen Huai-shing. This decision follows a comprehensive investigation that revealed Yang had created an unfriendly work environment for Yen, who died shortly after resigning from her role.

Reports from Yen's resignation letter suggested her input on Taiwan's trade agreements and proposals for an office overhaul were routinely dismissed. She was actively working on initiatives like Taiwan's membership in the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership and negotiations to reduce U.S. tariffs on Taiwan.

In response to her suspension, Yang vowed to continue defending her actions, labeling the investigation as unjust and lacking due process. The case highlights significant challenges within Taiwan's trade negotiations and reflects internal tensions that could impact future trade discussions.

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