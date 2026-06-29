British American Tobacco Slashes Workforce in AI Overhaul

British American Tobacco Plans To Cut About Of Its Workforce As It Pursues An Aidriven Overhaul To Lower Costs And Lift Profits Amid Regulatory Challenges And Delayed Launches The Maker Of Lucky Strike And Dunhill Cigarettes Said On Monday It Would Cut Around

British American Tobacco is making a significant workforce reduction as it embraces an AI-driven transformation to enhance cost-efficiency and profitability. The move comes amid regulatory hurdles and postponed product launches.

The company plans to cut around 5,500 jobs and move approximately 3,500 roles to third-party firms like Accenture, affecting a total of 9,000 employees globally, excluding the U.S., its largest market. BAT's main revenue source, traditional tobacco, is declining, prompting a shift towards smoking alternatives.

The restructuring aims to achieve £600 million in annualised savings by 2028, with a target of £500 million by 2027. While shares fell 2% following the announcement, analysts express apprehensions about potential further actions needed to meet targets. CEO Tadeu Marroco emphasized the company's commitment to becoming more agile and technology-enabled.