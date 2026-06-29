MICA Pioneers New Era with Women-Led Cohort in 2026-2028 Academic Launch

MICA officially kicked off its 2026-2028 academic session with a unique, predominantly female cohort. Emphasizing creative and corporate diversity, the orientation aims to align talents with the curriculum. Executives emphasize adaptability amid rapid change, preparing students as leaders in this Age of Imagination through a comprehensive education rooted in the 5Cs framework.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 29-06-2026 18:46 IST | Created: 29-06-2026 18:46 IST
MICA Pioneers New Era with Women-Led Cohort in 2026-2028 Academic Launch
As the Age of Information ends, MICA kick starts the Age of Imagination with the new batch of 328 students. Image Credit: ANI

MICA in New Delhi has officially begun its academic session for the 2026-2028 batch, welcoming a cohort predominantly composed of women, making up over 60% of the student body. This diverse group, characterized by strong backgrounds in corporate, media, and creative fields, initiates its journey with a rigorous and immersive two-week orientation program.

The orientation is designed to align new students with MICA's curriculum through a multi-disciplinary approach. B. V. Rao, Group Editor of India Today Digital, addressed the incoming class, emphasizing the necessity of adaptability in a rapidly changing world, while reinforcing the importance of staying true to core values amidst digital transformation.

The academic itinerary includes foundational training in essential skills such as Excel and quantitative analysis, daily wellness activities like yoga and mindfulness, and concludes with industry readiness workshops. Director Jaya Deoras Deshmukh expressed excitement for the students' potential to redefine standard paradigms, heralding an Age of Imagination where human storytelling complements automated technology.

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