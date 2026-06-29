Enzo Maresca Takes the Helm at Manchester City

In a significant managerial shift, Manchester City has announced the appointment of Enzo Maresca as their new head coach, replacing the venerable Pep Guardiola. The Italian tactician will commence his duties with the esteemed Premier League club starting the 2024 season, under a three-year contract running until 2029.

This new role marks Maresca's third involvement with Manchester City, returning to a familiar environment enriched with extensive top-level experience. Maresca expressed deep familiarity with the club's ethos and lauded it as a fantastic opportunity, praising the club's innovative structure which he labeled as ideal for managerial success due to its consistency and purpose.

City Chairman Khaldoon Al Mubarak welcomed Maresca's appointment, emphasizing that his coaching philosophy and club values are well-aligned. Having previously supported Guardiola during City's 2023 treble-winning season and led the Elite Development Squad to victory, Maresca aims to foster attractive football while targeting further success for the club.