Supreme Court Upholds Fed Independence Against Trump's Challenge

The U.S. Supreme Court, in a 5-4 ruling, thwarted Trump's attempt to dismiss Federal Reserve Governor Lisa Cook, affirming the central bank's independence. The decision underscores the limits of presidential power over the Fed. Cook's stance against unwarranted removal reflects the institution's fundamental autonomy from political pressures.

Devdiscourse News Desk | The Us Supreme Court Refused On Monday To Let Donald Trump Fire Federal Reserve Governor Lisa Cook As It Stood Firm To Preserve The Central Banks Cherished Independence Against An Unprecedented Challenge By The Republican President The Court | Updated: 29-06-2026 20:25 IST | Created: 29-06-2026 20:25 IST
Supreme Court Upholds Fed Independence Against Trump's Challenge
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In a landmark decision, the U.S. Supreme Court has blocked Donald Trump’s bid to remove Federal Reserve Governor Lisa Cook, emphasizing the central bank’s autonomy from political interference. The ruling reaffirms the foundational principles set forth by the Federal Reserve Act of 1913, which restricts presidential authority over the Fed’s governors.

The decision represents a rare rebuke for Trump, highlighting the court’s resistance to his attempts to expand executive power over independent regulatory bodies. Chief Justice John Roberts, writing for the majority, criticized Trump’s actions, stating they lacked the procedural safeguards necessary to ensure fair treatment of Cook.

The controversy centers around unproven mortgage fraud allegations against Cook, which she contends were fabricated to justify her removal for differing monetary policy views. The ruling solidifies the Fed's role in making unbiased economic decisions, free from political coercion.

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